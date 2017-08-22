LIVE BLOG: President Donald Trump takes stage at Phoenix rally

President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Phoenix Convention Center Aug. 22, 2017. (Photo: Chad Bricks/12 News)

PHOENIX - President Donald Trump has taken the stage at his campaign rally at the Phoenix Convention Center.

So far, he's shared a populist message of supporting all Americans and railed against the press for its coverage of his reaction to recent racist violence in Charlottesville.

Hundreds of people are gathered downtown, whether to attend the event in support of the president or to protest against him.

7:36 p.m.

Trump said does not believe the media wants to make America great again. He said it is the worst when it goes after his supporters, adding that he thought the media in attendance would turn off their cameras rather than allow him to share his message on their airwaves.

7:34 p.m.

The president continued to speak about what he believed to be unfair coverage of his reaction to Charlottesville, saying he called out neo-Nazis and white supremacists but the press complained that he didn't do so fast enough.

7:28 p.m.

NOW President of United States is 20 min into speech. Half of it airing grievances with media.... and still going. #12News — BrahmResnik (@brahmresnik) August 23, 2017

President Trump chided a protester who made his way into the convention center along with protesters outside.

7:22 p.m.

Trump went after the media, saying news coverage of his reaction to the racism and violence in Charlottesville two weekends ago was dishonest. The crowd booed at what he called the "damned dishonest" media before saying he condemned white supremacists in the strongest terms.

He did so while reading from what appeared to be a script of his speech after the violence in Virginia.

7:18 p.m.

The first few minutes of Trump's speech were filled with messages of unity and populism, calling Americans part of a team.

7:10 p.m.

President Trump said the Secret Service had told him that there "aren't too many people protesting" outside his rally.

7:08 p.m.

President Donald Trump has taken the stage at the Phoenix Convention Center. He walked out to "I'm Proud To Be An American."

7 p.m.

Vice President Mike Pence took the stage and gave a short speech before introducing the president.

6:54 p.m.

Christian evangelist Franklin Graham read a prayer for unity. Graham is the son of Billy Graham, one of the nation's first televangelists.

6:50 p.m.

Author and pro-life activist Alveda King, the granddaughter of Martin Luther King, Jr., took the stage to read a prayer and sing a portion of the hymn "How Great Thou Art."

6:43 p.m.

Ben Carson, a Republican primary opponent of Trump's in the 2016 election, took the stage. Carson is a Cabinet member in the Trump administration as the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

6:05 p.m.

The rally at the Phoenix Convention Center has begun and the presidential motorcade is set to leave the Omni Montelucia to head toward downtown.

Arizona State Treasurer and Trump campaign COO Jeff DeWit welcomed the crowd to the event.

Phoenix fire officials said they have treated 26 people for heat-related symptoms outside the rally.

5:50 p.m.

Protesters are making their voices heard outside the Phoenix Convention Center, where President Donald Trump is set to speak in just over an hour.

Protestors are chanting "Donald Trump has got to go" as rally attendees head inside the venue #12News pic.twitter.com/lUpgKtvEMD — Charly Edsitty (@CharlyEdsitty) August 23, 2017

Inside the convention center, Trump supporters have filed in, awaiting the 6 p.m. start of the rally program.

4:55 p.m.

Protesters inflated balloons depicting Trump in KKK robes and former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio in MCSO inmate outfits. The balloons are in downtown near the Phoenix Convention Center.

Balloons depicting President Trump and former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio in KKK and MCSO jail clothing, respectively. Protesters set up the balloons at Third and Monroe streets in Phoenix Aug. 22, 2017. (Photo: Yolanda Garcia/12 News)

4:20 p.m.

The crowd outside the Phoenix Convention Center is growing. Some are waiting to get in and others are making their displeasure heard, but they're all out in the heat.

This will give you an idea of the size of the line to get into the #TrumpinPhx event. This is a timelapse of a quarter of it. #12News pic.twitter.com/N7nn2pthkt — chadbricks (@chadbricks) August 22, 2017

4 p.m.

President Donald Trump has left Sky Harbor in a government vehicle. Vice President Mike Pence and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey both greeted him after Air Force One landed.

The three left in a limo together from the airport, according to a government spokesperson.

He is expected to speak in three hours at the Phoenix Convention Center, but went to the Omni Montelucia, where he is expected to stay the night after the event.

3:45 p.m.

Air Force One has landed at Sky Harbor from Yuma, where President Trump toured U.S. Customs and Border Protection equipment and met with Marines stationed there. Vice President Mike Pence arrived just before 3:30 p.m. onboard Air Force Two.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, who has said he will not be at the rally, welcomed Pence to Phoenix.

Happy to welcome my good friend, Vice President Pence, to Arizona! @VP pic.twitter.com/pSTnApEF3l — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) August 22, 2017

It's not clear what path President Trump will take to downtown Phoenix. He arrived almost an hour ahead of schedule.

His campaign, which has paid for and set up the rally, has not given a list of speakers yet.

