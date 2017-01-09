Sen. Sherrod Brown speaks out against Jeff Sessions as Attorney General

(Photo: WKYC)

CLEVELAND -- Sen. Sherrod Brown stopped by our studios at WKYC Monday morning to discuss his opposition to Donald Trump's choice of Sen. Jeff Sessions as U.S. attorney general.

We streamed Sen. Brown's comments live on Facebook.

Sen. Brown, of Cleveland, said in a statement Friday that he met with Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Alabama, last Wednesday. He says they discussed Sessions' positions on civil rights issues and his plans for the Justice Department.

The second-term senator says he has "serious concerns" about Sessions' civil rights record. He says he also pressed Sessions about the need to improve police-community relations and the need for the Justice Department to fully support the consent decree for Cleveland police reforms.

Sessions was denied a federal judgeship in 1986. But the early Trump presidential campaign backer is expected to have support from Republicans controlling the Senate and its Judiciary Committee.

