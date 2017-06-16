Local Congressman wants concealed carry for D.C. lawmakers

Jim Renacci (Photo: WKYC)

Shortly before James Hodgkinson opened fire this week at a Congressional baseball practice, he asked a question.

“As this gunman walked down the field, he said ‘are these Republicans or Democrats?’” Congressman Jim Renacci said Friday.

That question has since haunted Renacci, a Republican representative from Ohio’s 16th District.

“Ever since I’ve become a U.S. Congressman, I’ve always had that concern of, you know, ‘is somebody around me,’" he said. “You do get a little fearful when there’s a large group of members without a large group of protection.”

It is why he believes those members of Congress should now be able to bring their concealed weapons anywhere they go, including federal buildings at the Capitol.

“If you have a valid license to carry, you should be able to carry,” he said. “I’ve actually told my staff to start looking at ways that members of Congress can protect themselves.”

Renacci believes that Republicans and Democrats would support the proposal.

Had there been more guns on that baseball field, he believes fewer people would have been hurt and said the one thing that kept it from getting worse was the security detail that Congressman Scalise had with him.

The District of Columbia does not currently recognize concealed carry licenses from other states.

