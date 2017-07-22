Mike Pence speaks, Kasich absent from Ohio GOP dinner

(Photo: Getty Images) (Photo: Vice President Mike Pence waves to crowd)

The saga of Governor John Kasich and the Trump Administration continued Saturday night. The Republican governor skipped out on a big Republican dinner. What's the kicker? Vice President Mike Pence was the headliner.

Pence and Kasich had recently sparred over their differences on federal health care legislation.

While the governor cited a family obligation for not attending, he did make it to a pre-dinner reception.

Pence took a while before addressing Kasich in his keynote address, but when he did, he took the high road and struck a tone of unity.

© 2017 WKYC-TV