'Morning Joe' hosts Mika Brzezinski, Joe Scarborough respond: 'Donald Trump is not well'

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 25: Television journalists Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski attend the 101st Annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton on April 25, 2015 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

The hosts of Morning Joe responded to Thursday's Twitter attacks from President Trump, saying that the president is "not mentally equipped" to continue watching their show.

The title of the op-ed published Friday in the Washington Post may say it all: "Donald Trump is not well."

Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough addressed what they called the president's "unhealthy obsession" with their show. According to the pair, the president's closest advisers said he continues to watch the show on MSNBC, though he claims the opposite.

"That is unfortunate," they wrote. "We believe it would be better for America and the rest of the world if he would keep his 60-inch-plus flat-screen TV tuned to Fox and Friends."

The response from Brzezinski and Scarborough came nearly a day after Trump attacked them both, resulting in backlash from many in the political world, including members of Trump's own party.

"I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came ...to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!" he wrote on Twitter.

They called out the president for his insult about Brzezinski, saying that she has never had a facelift.

"Putting aside Mr. Trump’s never-ending obsession with women’s blood, Mika and her face were perfectly intact, as pictures from that night reveal," they wrote. "And though it is no one’s business, the president’s petulant personal attack against yet another woman’s looks compels us to report that Mika has never had a face-lift."

WATCH: “It’s been fascinating and frightening and really sad for our country.” @morningmika discusses the past 24 hours on @Morning_Joe pic.twitter.com/hD0csxUh63 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 30, 2017

They also echoed criticism about how the president's tweets were misogynistic.

"More significant is Mr. Trump’s continued mistreatment of women. It is disturbing that the president of the United States keeps up his unrelenting assault on women," they wrote. "From his menstruation musings about Megyn Kelly, to his fat-shaming treatment of a former Miss Universe, to his braggadocio claims about grabbing women’s genitalia, the 45th president is setting the poorest of standards for our children."

Additionally, they disputed the president's claims that they had spent three days at Mar-a-lago in December. They said Scarborough attended a dinner on Dec. 30, and Brzezinski visited the next day after a request from Trump.

The cohosts, who were scheduled to be on vacation, but appeared on their show Friday to address the tweets.

Copyright: USA TODAY