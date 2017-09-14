Deal on DREAMers? Trump says No to Democrats' Yes

President Trump early Thursday dismissed suggestions the White House and Congressional Democratic leaders had agreed a deal over legislation protecting young immigrants and a planned border wall between the United States and Mexico.

"No deal was made last night on DACA. Massive border security would have to be agreed to in exchange for consent. Would be subject to vote," he tweeted.

"The WALL, which is already under construction in the form of new renovation of old and existing fences and walls, will continue to be built."

Trump's denial came after House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer had dinner with the president Wednesday night and afterward released a statement suggesting their differences had been smoothed over. "We had a very productive meeting at the White House," the statement read.

"The discussion focused on DACA," it continued, referring to Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, the recently revoked Obama-era measure that allows youngsters who arrived in the country undocumented to receive deferred action on deportation and eligibility for work permits.

"We agreed to enshrine the protections of DACA into law quickly, and to work out a package of border security, excluding the wall, that's acceptable to both sides."

In a tweet Wednesday night, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders also pushed back against the idea of an agreement. "While DACA and border security were both discussed, excluding the wall was certainly not agreed to."

Attorney General Jeff Sessions' announcement last week that DACA would phase out over six months and Trump's campaign promise to build a wall between the United States and Mexico have been major points of contention between Democrats and Republicans.

The statement ended with a reference to subsidies to insurers to bolster Obamacare, also a source of discussions. Trump has not been clear about whether the administration will continue to pay subsidies to help cover the premiums of low-income customers and Obamacare supporters say this is essential.

"We also urged the president to make permanent the cost-sharing reduction payments, and those discussions will continue," the statement read.

