Democrats hold marathon session before DeVos vote

Betsy DeVos arrives for her Secretary of Education confirmation hearing in the Trump administration on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on January 17, 2016. (Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

Hundreds gathered outside of U.S. Senator Rob Portman's Cleveland office on Monday, urging him to vote no on the confirmation of Betsy DeVos to be the Secretary of Education.

Demonstrations like that are happening at Senate offices around the nation.

In Washington, the U.S. Senate is staying open late, as Democrats plan a marathon session speaking out against DeVos.

The reason this pick is being zeroed in on is two Republican senators (Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska) have announced they're breaking with the G.O.P and voting against DeVos.

That means, if the vote were held now it would be deadlocked. 50 votes to confirm DeVos, 50 against.

Go back to your Social Studies days now. If the vote is knotted up at 50, the Vice President would break the tie. In U.S. History, the Vice President has never had to cast the deciding vote for a cabinet confirmation.

Of course, if it got there, Vice President Pence would vote for President Trump's pick of DeVos.

So, Democrats are trying to pick off one more Republican Senator to lock her out.

Monday night into Tuesday morning, the Democrats plan to continue their attack on DeVos' support for charter schools, struggles to answer questions on federal education laws, and the transparency of the billionaire DeVos family investments.

The vote is expected to take place later in the day on Tuesday.

(© 2017 WKYC)