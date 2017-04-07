WKYC
Dennis Kucinich voices opposition to Syrian airstrike

WKYC 11:50 AM. EDT April 07, 2017

Former Congressman Dennis Kucinich voiced his opposition to the U.S. military action in Syria Thursday night.

In an exclusive phone interview with WKYC, the congressman  went as far as calling the actions an illegal act of war. 

Kucinich made it clear he is outraged at the use of chemical weapons in Syria, but said an investigation into such weapons should have taken place before any military action was taken. 

Kucinich also said he is worried the U.S. is getting itself into another situation similar to Iraq. As recently as January, Kucinich was invited to meet with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.  He said he is concerned the most recent actions could put the entire region in jeopardy.  He also stressed the actions could only add to the current Syrian refugee situation.

