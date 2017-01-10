Donald Trump's long-awaited news conference: What you need to know

(Photo: Getty Images)

Donald Trump originally said he would conduct his first news conference as president-elect on Dec. 15, about five weeks after he won the election over Democrat Hillary Clinton. Then he called off the event and said it would be later. Now it's on for Jan. 11 in New York. There will be a lot to talk about.

What time will it be?

Trump and his transition team say the news conference will be at 11 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday.

Where will it be?

At Trump Tower in New York. That's where Trump has conducted most of his meetings with potential Cabinet and administration appointees and other figures since becoming president-elect.

What's on the agenda?

It's more like what ISN'T on the agenda. Since Nov. 8, Trump has made a variety of statements, either in person or via his Twitter account — @realDonaldTrump — about what he plans to do when he takes office on Jan. 20. Reporters are expected to ask questions about Trump's plans to repeal and/or replace the Affordable Care Act, the Senate hearings for his Cabinet appointees, his appointment of his son-in-law Jared Kushner as a top White House adviser and most likely whatever the president-elect tweets about Wednesday morning.

What about Trump's business?

The main topic of the canceled Dec. 15 news conference was Trump's plan to step away from the Trump Organization, the real estate and hospitality empire that threatens to create an immediate series of conflicts of interest once he takes the oath of office. He has issued a series of contradictory statements about his plans, which seem to center on his intention to turn his business over to his children, Donald Jr. and Eric. That's not a blind trust, which most presidents have created to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest with any decisions they made as president.

When was his last news conference?

Trump gave his last news conference on July 27. That's when he said he made a series of incorrect and unsubstantiated claims, including that Clinton had destroyed official emails after being subpoenaed by Congress and that many people saw guns and bombs lying on the floor of an apartment rented by the man and woman responsible for a Dec. 2, 2015, terrorist attack in San Bernardino, Calif., that left 14 people dead and 22 wounded.

No president-elect in the modern era has waited so long to hold a formal news conference, although Trump has answered questions from reporters in informal settings, including over the holiday break at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla.