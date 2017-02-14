Ethics chief: Conway likely broke rules with 'go buy Ivanka's stuff' remarks

(Photo: Metzger, Stephanie, Custom)

WASHINGTON — White House aide Kellyanne Conway appears to have violated government ethics rules when she touted Ivanka Trump's fashion line during a recent television appearance, according to the government's top ethics official.

Walter Shaub, the head of the Office of Government Ethics, called on the White House to launch an investigation of Conway's conduct and "consider taking disciplinary action against her," in a letter released Tuesday by Democrats on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

The panel's top Democrat, Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings, and its Republican chairman, Rep. Jason Chaffetz, last week wrote to Shaub, urging him to review Conway's actions. The Shaub letter to White House Deputy Counsel Stefan Passantino indicates that officials in the ethics office had begun looking into Conway's comments before receiving the request from Cummings and Chaffetz.

At issue: Whether Conway's remarks, urging viewers of Fox & Friends to "go buy Ivanka's stuff" last week violated rules that bar officials from misusing their public positions for private profit.

Shaub said the facts seem "to establish a clear violation of the prohibition against misuse of position" and asked Passantino to investigate and share the results of White House findings by Feb. 28.

Conway's comments, made from the White House briefing room, followed President Trump's decision to excoriate Nordstrom on Twitter for dropping his daughter's clothing line. Sean Spicer, the White House press secretary, and Conway both defended Trump's action.

Last week, Conway said on Twitter that she had Trump's support in the matter.

