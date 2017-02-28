For Trump speech tonight, Ohio senators bring unexpected guests

(Photo: WKYC)

WASHINGTON — Sen. Rob Portman, known as a business-friendly Republican, is bringing a Cleveland union leader to President Donald Trump’s address to Congress on Tuesday.

Sen. Sherrod Brown, known as a union-friendly Democrat, is hosting a small business owner from Columbus.

Their respective guests offer a twist on the usual political messaging associated with such presidential addresses, when lawmakers in both parties stock the House gallery with home-state guests who highlight their legislative priorities and promote their political talking points.

This year, Portman’s gallery ticket is going to Nick “Sonny” Nardi, president of Teamsters local 416 in Cleveland. And Brown’s pass is going to Steven Hill, the owner of Sparano’s Pizza, which has restaurants in Columbus and Galloway.

What’s the political motivation for bringing Nardi and Hill?

Hill did not return a message on Monday. But Brown’s office trumpeted him as a small businessman who wants to see an increase in hourly wages for his employees—and thus a way for Brown to nudge Trump on his campaign pledge to help the working class.

“I’m honored to have (Hill) as my guest this week to remind President Trump that we will hold him to his promise to put American workers first and that must include raising the minimum wage,” Brown said in a statement.

Nardi also did not return a call seeking comment. But for Portman, hosting Nardi may be more of a political thank you than a way to make a policy point. The Ohio Conference of Teamsters endorsed Portman in his hard-fought Senate campaign last year, a surprise move for a union that had supported Democrats in the past.

“As a Teamster for the past 35 years, Sonny exemplifies the kind of hard work and dedication that Ohio workers are known for,” Portman said in a statement on Monday.

Cincinnati Enquirer