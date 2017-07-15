Former President Clinton hides 'between two Bushes'

(Photo: Angel Urena/Twitter)

Former President Bill Clinton has long enjoyed friendships with the men who preceded and succeeded him in the White House: George H.W. and George W. Bush, respectively. On Thursday, he took that friendship to a more humorous level.

While attending a public event at the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Texas, Clinton couldn't pass up a chance to slyly stand between two statues of both former Presidents Bush. The moment allowed Clinton to be caught "between two Bushes."

Angel Urena, the former President's press secretary, documented the event, and the photo has since gone viral.

