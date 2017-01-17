Jim Brown: I'll support Donald Trump despite voting for Hillary Clinton

Cleveland Browns Jim Brown (Photo: Tim Dubravetz, WKYC)

Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown has been a staple of political discourse since his halcyon days with the Cleveland Browns in the 1950s and '60s.

The 80-year-old voted for Hillary Clinton, but vowed to support Donald Trump as President of the United States during a Monday appearance on Fox Business' Varney & Co.

"When you win against all odds, and you defeat those who were against you -- and I was for Hillary, so I'm one of those that Mr. Trump defeated -- but he is the president-elect of the United States," Brown said. "I'm a citizen. I'm not asking him to do everything. I'm gonna pitch in and do some of the things that I can do with the like-minded people i represent."Brown had an opportunity recently to meet Trump, who will take office Friday, and the legend shared his first impressions.

"He's his own person," Brown said with a laugh. "He is a flamboyant, controversial individual. He's a little thin-skinned and a little reactionary. He won, in my opinion, fair and square, and I'm going to support him as President of the United States."

