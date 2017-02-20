John Kasich: Donald Trump's 'loose words' hurt

World leaders are “just not sure” where President Donald Trump stands on U.S. participation in traditional alliances such as NATO, Ohio Gov. John Kasich told CNN’s State of the Union Sunday morning.

Kasich, an outspoken Trump critic, is attending the Munich Security Conference in Germany. There, he said, European leaders have taken comfort in reassurances from Vice President Mike Pence and members of Trump’s cabinet that the administration won’t abandon the continent. But they want to hear it from Trump himself.

“The president’s people have all said it, but, quite frankly, he needs to be a heard in a more clear and in a more passionate way,” Kasich told CNN. “Words matter. I think the administration needs to understand that loose words, frankly, cause great concern. …

“Things that get said out of that White House really matter, not just in America, but all around the world.”

As a candidate, Trump often took isolationist stances. He suggested the U.S. might fail to provide help to European allies who had not contributed their share of resources to NATO.

This weekend in Munich, Pence told leaders the U.S. would be “unwavering” in its commitment to alliances such as NATO.

Kasich is attending the security conference at the invitation of Arizona Sen. John McCain.The Ohio governor, who refused to vote for Trump, wrote in McCain’s name in the 2016 presidential election.

Kasich ran unsuccessfully against Trump in the Republican presidential primary. He is scheduled to release a book in April highlighting his vision and policies that contrast with those of Trump. The book will position him, at the least, for a long-term spot as a Trump critic and leave the door open to another presidential campaign.

Cincinnati Enquirer