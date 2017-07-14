Kasich: GOP Obamacare replacement 'still unacceptable'

Ohio Gov. John Kasich speaks with the Enquirer editorial board at the Cincinnati Enquirer building in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, April 10, 2017. (Photo: Sam Greene, The Enquirer)

COLUMBUS - Senate Republicans' latest attempt to overhaul Obamacare doesn't impress Gov. John Kasich.

"The Senate plan is still unacceptable," Kasich said in a statement Friday. "These shortcomings flow from the fact that the Senate plan commits the same error as Obamacare – it’s not bipartisan."

Gov. John Kasich’s statement on the Senate health care reform bill: pic.twitter.com/0LCBu5B0xh — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) July 14, 2017

Kasich has opposed all forms of Republicans' efforts to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama's signature health care law. In 2013, Kasich helped expand Medicaid to more than 700,000 lower-income Ohioans through Obamacare. The governor worries what cuts to that program would stymie Ohio's response to its heroin and opioid crisis.

Two Republican senators have already come out against the latest plan, which eliminated some tax cuts for the wealthy, allowed more insurance policies with limited coverage and increased money for the fight against drugs. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. cannot afford to lose more votes.

Kasich's opposition to the plan could put pressure on Ohio's Republican senator: Rob Portman, of Terrace Park. Portman has said "he's not there yet" on the newest proposal. He appreciates the addition of money for drug treatment but still worries about money for Medicaid.

USA Today reporters Maureen Groppe and Deirdre Shesgreen contributed to this article.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2017. All Rights Reserved