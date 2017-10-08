Kasich: Outlaw 'bump stocks' used by Las Vegas shooter

Ohio Gov. John Kasich speaks with the Enquirer editorial board at the Cincinnati Enquirer building in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, April 10, 2017. (Photo: Sam Greene, The Enquirer)

Ohio Gov. John Kasich said he would support outlawing a piece of equipment used by the Las Vegas shooter that made his rampage more deadly – but he doesn't think he could get such a ban through the General Assembly.

Kasich, a Republican and possible 2020 presidential candidate, appeared on CBS This Morning Thursday. He said he supported a ban on "bump stocks," rifle attachments that enable rapid firing.

Current law allows shooters with semi-automatic weapons to accelerate the rate of fire by attaching bump stocks, slide fire devices and other similar accessories. The bump stock automatically forces the trigger back against the shooter's finger after each shot.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a California Democrat, has proposed banning bump stock attachments. Some Republicans, including Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio, said it was something Congress should study, though none have committed to Feinstein's bill.

“I think we should take a look at" banning bump stocks, Portman told The Enquirer this week. "I don’t know the details of it. This is the first time I’ve heard of it (bump stocks)… So I’ve asked my staff to look into it."

In Congress, Kasich voted for a 1994 ban on assault weapons. But over time he improved his National Rifle Association rating from a B in the 2010 governor's race to an A- in 2014.

Asked whether he supporting banning bump stocks, Kasich answered: "Of course." But asked then whether he would try to get such a ban passed in Ohio, he said: "I don't know that I could pass it."

"It makes a lot of sense to get rid of this," he said. But he said any action would require bipartisanship.

He said if he were president he'd find reasonable people on both sides, put them in a room, and have them "hammer something out" on guns that could pass with votes from both sides.

