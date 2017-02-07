LIVE AUDIO | U.S. Court of Appeals hears arguments in Trump travel order case

Tonight, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is considering the Trump Administration's appeal of a judge's decision striking down the President's travel order of late last month.

A Seattle-based judge ruled that Trump exceeded his authority when he halted travel to the United States from seven Muslim majority countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

