Speakers at the Women's March in Washington, D.C. (Photo: WUSA)

The Women's March on Washington s expected to be the largest demonstration around the inauguration of President Donald Trump. Some estimates have said that as many as 500,000 people are attending the event.

For more details, click here. Follow the live stream below for the latest updates from WUSA staff and others on social media.

(© 2017 WUSA)