Local, state, and national politicians react to withdrawal of GOP health care bill

(Photo: Rep. Sean Maloney/Twitter)

Reaction to the move by House speaker Paul Ryan to pull the proposed American Health Care Act on Friday afternoon brought swift reaction from lawmakers at the state and national level.

Here's a breakdown of the responses on social media:

#Trumpcare was a disaster. Pulling this bill is a win for the millions of Americans who would have lost their coverage. The work continues! — Congressman Tim Ryan (@RepTimRyan) March 24, 2017

Time for an honest effort to strengthen our health insurance system. RIP #WealthCare https://t.co/5rsY7EPlJK — Marcy Kaptur (@RepMarcyKaptur) March 24, 2017

It’s no secret why this bill didn’t have the votes to pass the House today – it’s a bad deal for the people we serve. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/ldIWERNmXo — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) March 24, 2017

I am voting no on the AHCA - here is my statement. pic.twitter.com/JbUwHNHPw6 — Dave Joyce (@RepDaveJoyce) March 24, 2017

Today was a victory for all Americans. pic.twitter.com/LX6lzQXtBR — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 24, 2017

