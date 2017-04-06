WKYC
Members of Congress: Trump needs their approval for military action in Syria

Editors, USA TODAY , WKYC 12:09 AM. EDT April 07, 2017

In the late summer of 2013, nearly two years before announcing his candidacy for president, Donald Trump did not mince words on his opposition to a U.S. military strike in Syria.

A tweet earlier that month said: "The President must get Congressional approval before attacking Syria-big mistake if he does not."

Moments after Pentagon officials announced that President Trump ordered an airstrike against Syria military targets in retaliation for Tuesday's chemical weapons attack that killed 86 people, members of Congress pointed out Trump's reversal.

