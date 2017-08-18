(Photo: Mark Wilson, Custom)

Chuck Todd, host of NBC's "Meet the Press," discussed the departure of Steve Bannon from the White House with WKYC's Russ Mitchell Friday.

Bannon left his post as senior adviser to the White House Friday afternoon, though early reports said he had been fired.

A statement issued by White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the departure was a mutual agreement.

Todd said he believes the fallout from the violent protests in Charlottesville last weekend presented a prime window of opportunity for Bannon's departure. However, he doesn't believe the incidents in Charlottesville were solely to blame for it.

"First couple of months, first 100 days, I'd say Steve Bannon was easily the most influential figure in this White House," Todd said. "Starting at about Day 100 is when you saw him get marginalized."

Todd also noted how Bannon and Jared Kushner, President Trump's son-in-law, had been at odds since the administration took office.

"This was the opportunity. Everybody in that West Wing not named Donald Trump wanted to take the opportunity and they took it," Todd said.

The next step for Trump, Todd said, is to reclaim moral authority.

"It begins with some form of racial reconciliation," Todd said. "Mitt Romney's asked for a full apology. This president doesn't apologize, but at least him coming on camera and saying, 'I hear you, I need to understand this issue better,' something like that to begin the healing process."

"If we don't get there, Russ, I don't know how this presidency can be functional."

