NBC News: Ex-Soviet intel officer was also present at Trump Tower meeting

A former Soviet counter-intelligence officer, now working as a Russian-American lobbyist, was also in the room during a controversial meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer that was purportedly aimed at getting dirt on the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign, NBC News reported Friday.

The lobbyist served in the Soviet military and emigrated to the U.S., where he holds dual citizenship, according to NBC News.

NBC News did not name the lobbyist, who, the news organization reported, denies any current ties to Russian spy agencies. The individual accompanied Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya at the June 2016 meeting in Trump Tower in New York, NBC News said.

Also present were Jared Kushner, now-president Donald Trump's son-in-law, and then campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

Veselnitskaya acknowledged to NBC News that she was accompanied by at least one other man, though she declined to identify him, according to the story by NBC News reporters Ken Dilanian and Natasha Lebedeva.

Veselnitskaya, however, has denied having any connection to the Kremlin and insisted the Trump Tower meeting was to discuss sanctions, not the presidential campaign. The meeting was set up by a British publicist, Rob Goldstone, who has ties to Russia.

NBC News said representatives for Kushner and Manafort declined to comment on the latest report.

In a bizarre twist on the story, however, Alan Futerfas, a lawyer retained by Donald Trump Jr., initially indicated to NBC News Friday that he had spoken to the person in question and described him as a U.S. citizen.

"He told me specifically he was not working for the Russian government, and in fact laughed when I asked him that question,” Futerfas said.

He then called back to NBC News, according to the network, to clarify those remarks, saying that the person he spoke to was not the Russian-American lobbyist but yet another person, unidentified, who was also in the room.

In his initial comments, Futerfas confirmed that, “for the purpose of security or otherwise, the names were reviewed” but said Trump Jr. knew nothing about the man's background at the time of the meeting.

When asked about whether he had concerns, knowing what he knows now, Futerfas responded: “I have absolutely no concerns about what was said in that meeting.”

In those initial comments, Futeras said the man he indicated was a lobbyist was "described as a friend Emin (Agalarov)’s and maybe as a friend of Natalia (Veselnitskaya)’s.”

Agalarov, son of a wealthy Russian businessman, is also a Russian pop star and a client of Goldstone's, the publicist who arranged the Trump Tower meeting.

As the initial reports of the meeting surfaced last week, Trump Jr. released emails between some of the key figures finalizing plans for the Trump Tower gathering.

The emails, released by the younger Trump only minutes before the contents were reported by The New York Times, included Trump writing "I love it" when told that the meeting with Veselnitskaya might possibly produce material potentially damaging to the Clinton campaign.

Goldstone, according to the emails, told Trump Jr. that the meeting would be with a "Russian government attorney" and that the information was "part of Russia and its government's support for Mr. Trump."

After the story became public, Trump Jr. said last week that, "in retrospect, I probably would have done things a little differently."

President Trump has defended his son's decision to meet with Veselnitskaya, saying on Thursday "most people would have taken that meeting."

"My son is a wonderful young man. He took a meeting with a Russian lawyer, not a government lawyer but a Russian lawyer," Trump said Thursday during a joint press conference in Paris with French President Emmanuel Macron. "From a practical standpoint most people would have taken that meeting. It's called opposition research or research into your opponent."

