WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Musicians peform at the Liberty Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Liberty Ball is the first of three inaugural balls that President Donald Trump will be attending. (Photo: Rob Carr, 2017 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The evening festivities surrounding President Donald Trump's inauguration kicked off Friday with crowds packing into various celebrations around town.

There are three official inaugural balls in the district that the president, vice president, and their families will likely be attending at some point in the evening.



Crowds heading to the Liberty and Freedom balls were greeted by long lines and waits into the convention center.

Protesters at one point blocked the road and started yelling at the people waiting to go inside. Police then moved in to try and force the group back and away from the crowd.

Inside the Freedom and Liberty Balls will also be the likely sight of the first dance for the new president and first lady.

Police are now moving in and forcing protesters back, away from the lines into the ball. #Inauguration @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/8OraYuuc41 — Ellison Barber (@ellisonbarber) January 21, 2017

