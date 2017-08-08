Poll: New Hampshire primary voters likely to pick John Kasich over President Trump

(Photo: NBC feed, Custom)

Republican voters in New Hampshire are more likely to pick Ohio Gov. John Kasich over President Trump if the two were facing each other today in the 2020 presidential primary, according to a new poll out Tuesday.

The New Hampshire Poll, conducted by the American Research Group, found that 52% of likely GOP primary voters would pick Kasich, while 40% would choose Trump. Another 8% were undecided.

Likely voters also favored Kasich (41%) over Vice President Pence (27%) if the primary was today, with 32% saying they were undecided.

The results were released less than a week after leaks revealed Trump said he had won New Hampshire because it was a "drug-infested den" during a January conversation with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto. Trump won the New Hampshire primary, with Kasich coming in second. Hillary Clinton won the state in the general election.

The survey found that 76% disagreed with the president's assessment that the state was a "drug-infested den," while another 18% agreed and 6% were undecided.

The poll, which has been conducted since 1976, surveyed 600 likely Republican voters in the Granite State from Aug. 4-6. It has an error margin of 4 points.

