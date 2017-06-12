President Trump appoints Justin Herdman as U.S. Attorney for Northern District of Ohio

(Photo: Jones-Day)

CLEVELAND - President Trump announced his first wave of United States Attorney candidates on Monday. Among his eight nominees was Justin Herdman to serve as the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio.

Herdman is currently a partner at Jones Day in Cleveland, practicing in the Investigations and White Collar Defense practice group. Prior to joining Jones Day, Herdman served as as Assistant United States Attorney in Cleveland, prosecuting several terrorism cases and complex national security matters. Herdman has also served as an Assistant District Attorney in New York City.

In addition to his work at Jones Day, Herdman is currently a Judge Advocate General in the United States Air Force Reserve and is an adjunct professor of law at Case Western Reserve University, where he currently teaches international criminal law and national security law.

Herdman's nomination must be confirmed by the United States Senate. He was recommended to the U.S. Attorney post by both of Ohio's U.S. Senators, Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman.

© 2017 WKYC-TV