President Trump thanks 'deplorables' for helping him win the 2016 election

President Trump marked the anniversary of his 2016 presidential election win by remembering the "deplorables."

"Congratulations to all of the 'DEPLORABLES' and the millions of people who gave us a MASSIVE (304-227) Electoral College landslide victory!" he tweeted Wednesday, featuring a photo of him and some of his aides aboard Air Force Once.

It was a hearkening back to the 2016 campaign, when Hillary Clinton was assailed after making a comment about some of then-candidate Trump's supporters.

"You know, to just be grossly generalistic, you could put half of Trump’s supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables. Right?" Clinton said at a September 2016 fundraiser. "The racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic — you name it. And unfortunately there are people like that. And he has lifted them up."

Trump slammed Clinton for her comments, and his supporters grabbed on to the moniker.

