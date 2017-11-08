WKYC
Close
Closings Alert 2 closing alerts
Close

President Trump thanks 'deplorables' for helping him win the 2016 election

Jessica Estepa, USA TODAY , WKYC 2:56 PM. EST November 08, 2017

President Trump marked the anniversary of his 2016 presidential election win by remembering the "deplorables."

"Congratulations to all of the 'DEPLORABLES' and the millions of people who gave us a MASSIVE (304-227) Electoral College landslide victory!" he tweeted Wednesday, featuring a photo of him and some of his aides aboard Air Force Once.

It was a hearkening back to the 2016 campaign, when Hillary Clinton was assailed after making a comment about some of then-candidate Trump's supporters.

"You know, to just be grossly generalistic, you could put half of Trump’s supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables. Right?" Clinton said at a September 2016 fundraiser. "The racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic — you name it. And unfortunately there are people like that. And he has lifted them up."

Trump slammed Clinton for her comments, and his supporters grabbed on to the moniker.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories