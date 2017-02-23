Report: Boehner says Obamacare repeal-and-replace 'not going to happen'

In this Oct. 27, 2015, file photo, outgoing House speaker John Boehner talks with reporters on Capitol Hill. (Photo: Lauren Victoria Burke, AP, Custom)

WASHINGTON-- Former House Speaker John Boehner said Thursday that Republicans will not be able to agree on a replacement for Obamacare and will just tinker with the law instead, according to an account in Politico.

Speaking at a health care conference in Florida, Boehner said Republicans were engaged in "happy talk" when they promised a swift "repeal and replace" of the sweeping 2010 health care law, the Affordable Care Act.

“I started laughing,” the former West Chester lawmaker said, according to Politico. “Republicans never ever agree on health care.”

He predicted his party would leave most of the Affordable Care Act in place.

“[Congressional Republicans are] going to fix Obamacare – I shouldn’t call it repeal-and-replace, because it’s not going to happen,” he said.

USA Today