Report: Security for Betsy DeVos costs nearly $1M a month

The U.S. Department of Education is spending nearly $1 million a month on security for Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, according to a report in the Washington Post.

The department has agreed to reimburse the U.S. Marshals Service $7.78 million for their services from mid-February through the end of the September, according to a spokeswoman for the Marshals Service.

The agency will continue providing security for DeVos for the next four years under an agreement signed last week, The Post reported. But it's unclear what the cost will be after September.

Additionally, The Post reported that while the education department is spending additional money on DeVos' security, members of the in-house security detail that guarded previous secretaries are still on the payroll even though they are not providing protection for DeVos.

DeVos is the the only Cabinet secretary under the protection of the marshals, law enforcement officers who are generally responsible for things like protecting federal judges and apprehending fugitives.

A member of the DeVos clan of west Michigan, DeVos was one of the top Republican fund-raisers in the state before becoming education secretary.

