Sanctuary cities like Cincinnati could be cut off from grants, AG says

The U.S. Department of Justice plans to cut off grant money from "sanctuary cities" – a label Cincinnati has adopted – because they are making the nation "less safe," Attorney General Jeff Sessions told reporters Monday.

"We have simply got to end this policy," said Sessions, taking aim at so-called "sanctuary cities," where local police abstain from enforcing federal laws against people who lack proper immigration documents. He warned that if cities such as Cincinnati fail to enforce federal immigration laws, they would not be eligible for future grants and might lose access to current federal money.

That declaration could put Cincinnati in the crosshairs of the federal government at a time when the city is facing a $25.1 million budget shortfall. Cincinnati has received sizable grants from the U.S. Department of Justice in the past. Since 2003, Cincinnati has received at least $14.4 million from the Department of Justice, spread across at least 20 grants.

It is not clear whether the federal government could legally block Cincinnati from getting this money. The label "sanctuary city" has no clear legal definition. Columbus, for example, doesn't define itself as a sanctuary city but employs the policies of one.

Federal law states cities and states cannot prohibit or restrict immigration officials from investigating citizenship or immigration status. Cincinnati police don't do this, so Mayor John Cranley says the city isn't at risk of losing federal money. The federal government recently compiled a list of cities and counties whose jails routinely release undocumented immigrants without handing them over to federal officials. Cincinnati and Hamilton County were not on that list.

The City of Cincinnati has not and will not violate federal laws and is not in jeopardy of losing federal funds. The City cannot violate President Trump’s order because it only applies to jurisdictions that operate jails, which Cincinnati does not do.

In January, Cincinnati's Democratic leaders voted to declare the city a "sanctuary city," a largely symbolic move because Cincinnati police have avoided enforcing federal immigration laws for years. The declaration came after President Donald Trump, in an executive order, directed the government to identify federal money it can withhold to punish sanctuary cities.

"The City’s resolution declaring itself a Sanctuary City is the exercise of constitutionally-protected free speech, which we did to express our profound disagreement with President Trump's orders and to stand in solidarity with Syrian refugees," Mayor John Cranley said Monday in a statement.

Rep. Steve Chabot, a Republican from Cincinnati's Westwood neighborhood, has warned Cincinnati decided to "walk the plank" by challenging Trump's order. U.S. Senate candidate Josh Mandel, the state's Republican treasurer, wants city leaders to face criminal penalties if anyone is injured by an undocumented immigrant in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati has long benefited from the DOJ grants that Sessions warned about Monday.

In 2016, Cincinnati was awarded three DOJ grants totaling nearly $1.3 million, including $600,000 for police body cameras, $370,673 for response to the heroin epidemic and $314,264 for joint support of crime fighting in Cincinnati and Hamilton County.

The largest grant the city has received in recent years, nearly $3 million, came in 2009 out of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act. The city of Cincinnati shared the money with 14 other cities and townships in Hamilton County to promote recovery from the recession.

Cincinnati used the money to add positions for a senior assistant city solicitor and a computer programmer analyst, according to the Office of Justice Programs.

Hamilton County added six positions, including four jail intake assessment personnel and two electronic monitoring officers. The remaining money was dedicated to police overtime.

Other grants included:

$1.9 million in 2015 to pay for 15 additional law enforcement positions;

Nearly $2 million in 2008 to outfit the city with crime surveillance cameras;

$745,125 for new Tasers in 2003;

More than $600,000 in 2005, 2009 and 2010 for areas such as police visibility and hiring a sexual assault advocate and

$100,000 for the Cincinnati Youth Streetworker Program.

Washington correspondent Deirdre Shesgreen and USA Today staffers contributed to this report.

