Secret Service director Clancy leaving agency

WASHINGTON — Secret Service Director Joseph Clancy announced his retirement Tuesday, two years after President Barack Obama appointed him to right the then-troubled agency.

"I am announcing I will retire from the Secret Service effective March 4,'' Clancy said in message to staffers. "As all of you know, President Trump and his administration have been very supportive of this agency and of me personally which makes this a very difficult decision.

"My love for this Agency has only complicated the decision further, but for personal reasons it is time. I look forward to spending time with my family.'"

