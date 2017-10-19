WKYC
Close

See the cities hoping to land 50,000 Amazon jobs, headquarters

Nathan Bomey, USA TODAY , WKYC 2:40 PM. EDT October 19, 2017

Dozens of cities are submitting bids by Thursday's deadline to land the second Amazon.com headquarters, where the Seattle-based company has promised to invest $5 billion and add up to 50,000 jobs.

Cities are emphasizing a myriad of factors, including strong talent, quality of life, mass transit, real estate options, tax incentives and social media buzz.

The list of major contenders — and key elements of their bids — includes:

Atlanta: Emphasizing its mix of transportation, corporate talent and strong location with a welcoming business climate — and a suburb willing to change its name to Amazon.

Austin, Texas: Expected to emphasize its bustling progressive culture, talent and strong local economy.

Baltimore: Betting on its location between New York and Washington, D.C.

Birmingham, Ala.: Hoping to get noticed by coordinating a campaign with Jefferson County to put makeshift Amazon boxes throughout the area.

Boston: Emphasizing outstanding local talent, transit and real estate in a bid running in parallel to separate proposals by several other Massachusetts municipalities.

Bridgeport-New Haven, Conn.: Hoping its location is unbeatable.

Buffalo and Rochester, N.Y.: Hoping that the region's efforts to reinvent itself in the post-industrial age appeal to Amazon's entrepreneurial grit.

Camden County, N.J.: Highlighting its proximity to transportation, talent and power.

Charlotte, N.C.: Betting on its reputation as pro-business, paired with a social media campaign.

Chicago: Emphasizing its quality of life and location.

Cincinnati: Highlighting regional cooperation in a joint bid with Dayton, Ohio and northern Kentucky.

Cleveland: Hoping that affordability and development options prove enticing.

Columbus, Ohio:Showing off the area's talent and university connections.

Dallas-Fort Worth: Maximizing regional appeal and identifying high-profile real estate options.

Denver: Not disclosing much but widely viewed as a leading contender due to its quality of life and bustling economy.

Detroit: Got rival football coaches to unite to promote a bid that emphasizes cheap real estate and cooperation with across-the-river Windsor, Ontario.

Gary, Ind.: Took out a full-page ad in the New York Times with its pitch.

Hartford-Stamford, Conn.: Promoting its access to talent and transit as the right mix.

Houston: Hoping its extensive land options and corporate talent strike a chord.

Indianapolis, Ind.: Pairing with Fishers, Ind. to emphasize real estate availability, local tech companies and a strong business climate.

Irvine, Calif.: Emphasizing high quality of life near the Pacific Ocean, a highly educated workforce and shovel-ready Orange County real estate.

Kansas City, Mo.: Betting the mayor's quirky campaign to review Amazon products will draw the company's attention.

Knoxville, Tenn.: Trying to overcome its small population with social media buzz.

Las Vegas: Hoping that low taxes prove to be a draw.

Long Island, N.Y.: Trying to capitalize on proximity to New York City, with multiple municipalities offering possible sites.

Los Angeles: Highlighting specific sites where Amazon could extend its West Coast roots.

Louisville, Ky.: Hoping that its status as a major logistical hub wins the day.

Memphis, Tenn.: Also emphasizing its appeal as a logistics hub, having already cobbled together a $60 million cash offer in city funds.

Miami-Dade, Fla.: Hoping that regional cooperation, including participation from Broward and Palm Breach counties, and quality of life will seal the deal.

Milwaukee: Aiming for regional coordination in southeast Wisconsin as a key selling point.

Minneapolis-St. Paul: Emphasizing regional appeal and existing national retail companies.

Nashville, Tenn.:Expected to point to its status as one of the country's fastest-growing cities with considerable appeal to Millennials.

Newark, N.J.: Banking on the state's offer of $7 billion in tax credits, as well as proximity to New York.

Northern Virginia: Hoping that its strong talent, quality of life and proximity to power overcome a decision not to file a joint bid with Washington, D.C. or southern Maryland.

New York: Hoping that the city's global appeal and talent overcome its steep cost of living and real estate.

Orlando, Fla.: Pointing to talent, land and quality of life as winning attributes.

Philadelphia: Emphasizing its strong workforce and its pivotal location as a major transit hub.

Phoenix: Expected to show off its excellent land availability, airport, transit and universities.

Pittsburgh: Betting on the area's tech reinvention, strong talent and low cost of living.

Portland, Ore.: Hoping to grab Amazon's attention by identifying a specific city property that would benefit from political action to raise height limits to accommodate the company's needs.

Research Triangle, N.C.: The North Carolina hub hopes tech talent in Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill rises above its competition.

Sacramento: Promising to move quickly to help Amazon expand, having identified multiple sites as possibilities.

Salt Lake City: Expected to emphasize outdoor living in a bid coordinated by the state of Utah.

San Diego: Hoping the area's undeniable quality of life makes up for an understated tech sector.

San Francisco-Oakland: Betting that the Bay Area's legendary tech talent and a regionally coordinated bid will prove enticing despite the high cost of living.

Southern Maryland: Hoping to capitalize on proximity to Washington, D.C., and Baltimore — with multiple bids reportedly coming from Columbia, Md. and Prince George's County — despite a decision not to coordinate plans with D.C. and northern Virginia.

St. Louis: Coordinating a two-state bid with areas in southern Illinois.

Tacoma, Wash.: Hoping that Amazon decides to stick close to home.

Tampa-St. Petersburg: Pegging its hopes on regional coordination.

Toledo, Ohio: Aiming to reinvent itself by identifying multiple sites for expansion.

​​​​Tuscon, Ariz. :Sent a cactus to try to get Amazon's attention.

Washington, D.C.: Hoping the city's booming development, talent, proximity to power and culture will overcome a decision not to coordinate bids with southern Maryland or northern Virginia.

Wilmington, Del.: Highlighting its strong location on the New York-to-D.C. corridor with comparably lower cost of living.

Westchester County, N.Y.: Emphasized its three commuter rail lines in proximity to New York City.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM

WKYC

Amazon to CLE: What will it take to bring one of the world's top retailers here?

WKYC

Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert submits Detroit's bid for Amazon headquarters

WKYC

With Amazon bids due, how does Cleveland stack up against other contending cities?

WKYC

Ohio leaders want to deliver on Amazon HQ bids

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories