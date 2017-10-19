See the cities hoping to land 50,000 Amazon jobs, headquarters

A visitor checks in at the Amazon corporate headquarters on June 16, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo: David Ryder/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

Dozens of cities are submitting bids by Thursday's deadline to land the second Amazon.com headquarters, where the Seattle-based company has promised to invest $5 billion and add up to 50,000 jobs.

Cities are emphasizing a myriad of factors, including strong talent, quality of life, mass transit, real estate options, tax incentives and social media buzz.

The list of major contenders — and key elements of their bids — includes:

Atlanta: Emphasizing its mix of transportation, corporate talent and strong location with a welcoming business climate — and a suburb willing to change its name to Amazon.

Austin, Texas: Expected to emphasize its bustling progressive culture, talent and strong local economy.

Baltimore: Betting on its location between New York and Washington, D.C.

Birmingham, Ala.: Hoping to get noticed by coordinating a campaign with Jefferson County to put makeshift Amazon boxes throughout the area.

Boston: Emphasizing outstanding local talent, transit and real estate in a bid running in parallel to separate proposals by several other Massachusetts municipalities.

Bridgeport-New Haven, Conn.: Hoping its location is unbeatable.

Buffalo and Rochester, N.Y.: Hoping that the region's efforts to reinvent itself in the post-industrial age appeal to Amazon's entrepreneurial grit.

Camden County, N.J.: Highlighting its proximity to transportation, talent and power.

Charlotte, N.C.: Betting on its reputation as pro-business, paired with a social media campaign.

Chicago: Emphasizing its quality of life and location.

Cincinnati: Highlighting regional cooperation in a joint bid with Dayton, Ohio and northern Kentucky.

Cleveland: Hoping that affordability and development options prove enticing.

Columbus, Ohio:Showing off the area's talent and university connections.

Dallas-Fort Worth: Maximizing regional appeal and identifying high-profile real estate options.

Denver: Not disclosing much but widely viewed as a leading contender due to its quality of life and bustling economy.

Detroit: Got rival football coaches to unite to promote a bid that emphasizes cheap real estate and cooperation with across-the-river Windsor, Ontario.

Gary, Ind.: Took out a full-page ad in the New York Times with its pitch.

Hartford-Stamford, Conn.: Promoting its access to talent and transit as the right mix.

Houston: Hoping its extensive land options and corporate talent strike a chord.

Indianapolis, Ind.: Pairing with Fishers, Ind. to emphasize real estate availability, local tech companies and a strong business climate.

Irvine, Calif.: Emphasizing high quality of life near the Pacific Ocean, a highly educated workforce and shovel-ready Orange County real estate.

Kansas City, Mo.: Betting the mayor's quirky campaign to review Amazon products will draw the company's attention.

Knoxville, Tenn.: Trying to overcome its small population with social media buzz.

Las Vegas: Hoping that low taxes prove to be a draw.

Long Island, N.Y.: Trying to capitalize on proximity to New York City, with multiple municipalities offering possible sites.

Los Angeles: Highlighting specific sites where Amazon could extend its West Coast roots.

Louisville, Ky.: Hoping that its status as a major logistical hub wins the day.

Memphis, Tenn.: Also emphasizing its appeal as a logistics hub, having already cobbled together a $60 million cash offer in city funds.

Miami-Dade, Fla.: Hoping that regional cooperation, including participation from Broward and Palm Breach counties, and quality of life will seal the deal.

Milwaukee: Aiming for regional coordination in southeast Wisconsin as a key selling point.

Minneapolis-St. Paul: Emphasizing regional appeal and existing national retail companies.

Nashville, Tenn.:Expected to point to its status as one of the country's fastest-growing cities with considerable appeal to Millennials.

Newark, N.J.: Banking on the state's offer of $7 billion in tax credits, as well as proximity to New York.

Northern Virginia: Hoping that its strong talent, quality of life and proximity to power overcome a decision not to file a joint bid with Washington, D.C. or southern Maryland.

New York: Hoping that the city's global appeal and talent overcome its steep cost of living and real estate.

Orlando, Fla.: Pointing to talent, land and quality of life as winning attributes.

Philadelphia: Emphasizing its strong workforce and its pivotal location as a major transit hub.

Phoenix: Expected to show off its excellent land availability, airport, transit and universities.

Pittsburgh: Betting on the area's tech reinvention, strong talent and low cost of living.

Portland, Ore.: Hoping to grab Amazon's attention by identifying a specific city property that would benefit from political action to raise height limits to accommodate the company's needs.

Research Triangle, N.C.: The North Carolina hub hopes tech talent in Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill rises above its competition.

Sacramento: Promising to move quickly to help Amazon expand, having identified multiple sites as possibilities.

Salt Lake City: Expected to emphasize outdoor living in a bid coordinated by the state of Utah.

San Diego: Hoping the area's undeniable quality of life makes up for an understated tech sector.

San Francisco-Oakland: Betting that the Bay Area's legendary tech talent and a regionally coordinated bid will prove enticing despite the high cost of living.

Southern Maryland: Hoping to capitalize on proximity to Washington, D.C., and Baltimore — with multiple bids reportedly coming from Columbia, Md. and Prince George's County — despite a decision not to coordinate plans with D.C. and northern Virginia.

St. Louis: Coordinating a two-state bid with areas in southern Illinois.

Tacoma, Wash.: Hoping that Amazon decides to stick close to home.

Tampa-St. Petersburg: Pegging its hopes on regional coordination.

Toledo, Ohio: Aiming to reinvent itself by identifying multiple sites for expansion.

​​​​Tuscon, Ariz. :Sent a cactus to try to get Amazon's attention.

Washington, D.C.: Hoping the city's booming development, talent, proximity to power and culture will overcome a decision not to coordinate bids with southern Maryland or northern Virginia.

Wilmington, Del.: Highlighting its strong location on the New York-to-D.C. corridor with comparably lower cost of living.

Westchester County, N.Y.: Emphasized its three commuter rail lines in proximity to New York City.

