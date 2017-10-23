Sherrod Brown: Steve Bannon is a 'white supremacist'

Sherrod Brown with Tom Beres (Photo: WKYC)

COLUMBUS - Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown appeared on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday morning and called former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon a "white supremacist."

Brown was echoing sentiments shared last week by Florida Rep. Frederica Wilson, who told the New York Times on Friday that, "the White House itself is full on white supremacists."

"I agree that Steve Bannon is a white supremacist," Brown said when asked if he agrees with Wilson. "And Stephen Miller seems to be, and I know that studies have shown that they have their allies sprinkled around the White House."

Wilson has been at a war of words with the White House since she accused President Donald Trump of lacking empathy during a phone call with a fallen solider's wife. Wilson alleges that Trump told Myeshia Johnson, widow to one of the four soldiers killed in Niger, that her husband "must have known what he signed up for."

Trump has denied making the remark, but Wilson and Johnson stood by their claims.

Brown also accused of Trump dehumanizing people, claiming that the president fails to address people -- like Wilson and Johnson -- by name.

"It's sad. It's worse than sad that the president engages in this kind of name-calling without the name and tries to demean people that way," Brown told CNN.

Watch Brown's remarks in the video below:

