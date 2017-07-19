WKYC
Social media reacts to Sen. John McCain's brain cancer diagnosis

July 19, 2017

The political world is reacting swiftly to the news that came out early Wednesday evening that Senator John McCain has brain cancer after doctors found a tumor following a procedure to remove a blood clot above his left eye.

From the White House, President Trump released the following statement: Senator John McCain has always been a fighter. Melania and I send our thoughts and prayers to Senator McCain, Cindy, and their entire family. Get well soon.

Former President Barack Obama, who defeated McCain in the 2008 presidential election, sent his former opponent this message on Twitter: 

Former President Bill Clinton added: 

McCain's daughter Meghan posted this touching message of love to her father: 

Here's a rundown of other well wishers both here in Ohio and nationally for McCain: 

