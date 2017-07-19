Social media reacts to Sen. John McCain's brain cancer diagnosis

Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) listened as former FBI Director James Comey testified in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee, on his past relationship with President Donald Trump, and his role in the Russian interference investigation on June 8, 2017 (Photo: NurPhoto, Cheriss May/NurPhoto)

The political world is reacting swiftly to the news that came out early Wednesday evening that Senator John McCain has brain cancer after doctors found a tumor following a procedure to remove a blood clot above his left eye.

From the White House, President Trump released the following statement: Senator John McCain has always been a fighter. Melania and I send our thoughts and prayers to Senator McCain, Cindy, and their entire family. Get well soon.

Former President Barack Obama, who defeated McCain in the 2008 presidential election, sent his former opponent this message on Twitter:

John McCain is an American hero & one of the bravest fighters I've ever known. Cancer doesn't know what it's up against. Give it hell, John. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 20, 2017

Former President Bill Clinton added:

As he’s shown his entire life, don’t bet against John McCain. Best wishes to him for a swift recovery. — Bill Clinton (@billclinton) July 20, 2017

McCain's daughter Meghan posted this touching message of love to her father:

Here's a rundown of other well wishers both here in Ohio and nationally for McCain:

If there is anyone who knows how to fight against the challenges life throws at us, it's @SenJohnMcCain. Prayers for a speedy recovery. — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) July 20, 2017

Jane & I are sending our love and prayers to @SenJohnMcCain & Cindy tonight. We know he will prevail in this fight. — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) July 20, 2017

.@SenJohnMcCain has always been a warrior. It's who he is. All of us, not as Republicans or Democrats, but as Americans, are behind him. pic.twitter.com/B6iDpPultM — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) July 20, 2017

.@SenJohnMcCain, you are a true fighter & I'll be praying for you until you beat this. I know you will. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) July 20, 2017

Heidi and I will be lifting up John, Cindy, and his entire family in our prayers in wake of his recent diagnosis... https://t.co/EctBvRHD67 — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) July 20, 2017

John and I have been friends for 40 years. He's gotten through so much difficulty with so much grace. He is strong - and he will beat this. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 20, 2017

My thoughts and prayers are with @SenJohnMcCain, a true hero. Cancer is up against one Anerica's toughest fighters. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) July 20, 2017

John McCain is one tough fighter - we know he'll face this diagnosis with courage and strength. Our family... https://t.co/XXTUltNGey — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) July 20, 2017

