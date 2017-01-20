Tom Brady when asked about Trump call: 'Let's talk about football stuff'

Newly sworn-in president Donald Trump said New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was among those who called to give him well wishes on the eve of his inauguration.

Brady, now two days away from the AFC Championship Game, was not interested in discussing politics.

“I don’t have much to say,” Brady said Friday afternoon, when asked for his thoughts about Trump’s inauguration, or the content of the conversation.

But did the quarterback indeed call Trump, as the new president claimed?

“Did I call him?” Brady said, repeating the question. “Let’s talk about football stuff.”

Brady’s coach, Bill Belichick, also dodged a question about Trump earlier Friday. Belichick was also mentioned by Trump in a speech on Thursday night.

“We’ve got a big game,” Belichick said.

So, about that game. The Patriots will host the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday night with a chance to advance to their second Super Bowl in the past three years. New England has played in the last five AFC championship games.

“Biggest challenge all season, hopefully we’re up for it,” Brady said.

