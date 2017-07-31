Tomi Lahren admits she benefits from Obamacare during Chelsea Handler debate at Politicon

Outspoken conservative commentator Tomi Lahren admitted she still benefits from a feature of Obamacare while arguing against it during a debate with Chelsea Handler on Saturday.

Lahren and Handler faced off at Politicon, a non-partisan event, which features debates, panels, film, and comedy. As expected, Lahren and Handler's conversation turned towards the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare.

Lahren, who supports Trump, slammed Obamacare and told Handler that while she believes in her right to purchase healthcare, she doesn't "believe it's my right to pay for it for other people,"Fortune reported.

While Lahren continued to rail on Obamacare, she admitted that she is still on her parent's health insurance plan because of it.

"Do you have a healthcare plan or no?" Handler asked Lahren during the exchange, according to Fortune.

"Well luckily, I'm 24, so I am still on my parents'," Lahren said.

The comment quickly drew a response from the crowd, which cheered and clapped.

A key component of the Affordable Care Act is that dependent children can stay on a parent's plan until age 26.

On social media, many responded to the news and slammed Lahren for being hypocritical.

Lahren noted that she's aware there are certain aspects of Obamacare that are positive.

"That's exactly what I'm saying," Lahren said. "To say there are things from Obamacare that are not positive, that's not true."

