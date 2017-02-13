Trump cancels Ohio visit this week

Donald Trump 2 (Photo: Getty Images)

VIENNA TOWNSHIP, OHIO - President Trump has canceled plans to visit Ohio this week, NBC affiliate WFMJ reports.

Trump was scheduled to visit Vienna Township in Trumbull County this Thursday, but the White House notified the Public Affairs Office of the 910th Airlift Wing that the visit has been called off. A reason for the cancelation was not given.

Trump was expected to sign a joint resolution from congress to reverse the Steam Protection Rule, an order that places regulations on drainage from coal mines, WFMJ reports. The order, designed by the Obama administration, prevents coal mines from draining waste into rivers and streams.

Trump is still expected to sign the measure, according to WFMJ.

