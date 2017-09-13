Trump, Congressional Dem leaders vow to discuss DACA, border security

President Trump and Congressional Democratic leaders on Wednesday agreed to address their differences over legislation protecting young immigrants and over the border wall between the United States and Mexico, according to a statement released by House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer.

The statement was released after the two lawmakers had dinner with the president.

"We had a very productive meeting at the White House with the president," the statement read.

"The discussion focused on DACA," it continued, referring to Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, the recently revoked Obama-era measure that allows youngsters who arrived in the country undocumented to receive deferred action on deportation and eligibility for work permits.

"We agreed to enshrine the protections of DACA into law quickly, and to work out a package of border security, excluding the wall, that's acceptable to both sides," the statement continued.

In a tweet Wednesday night, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said, "While DACA and border security were both discussed, excluding the wall was certainly not agreed to." Earlier, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer had announced that they reached an agreement with Trump "to enshrine the protections of DACA into law quickly, and to work out a package of border security, excluding the wall."

Attorney General Jeff Sessions' announcement last week that DACA would phase out over six months and Trump's campaign promise to build a wall between the United States and Mexico have been major points of contention between Democrats and Republicans.

The statement ended with a reference to subsidies to insurers to bolster Obamacare, also a source of discussions. Trump has not been clear about whether the administration will continue to pay subsidies to help cover the premiums of low-income customers and Obamacare supporters say this is essential.

"We also urged the president to make permanent the cost-sharing reduction payments, and those discussions will continue," the statement read.

