The president names Delta Air Lines' computer outage and not his sudden immigration ban as the cause of "big problems" over the weekend.

While tweeting about the problems at airports around the county, President Trump cited a Delta computer outage, protestors and "Senator Schumer's" tears as the cause of the problems.

The Delta outage happened Sunday night but protests of Trump's sudden immigration ban started early in the weekend. Saturday night, 11 legal residents were detained at Hartsfield-Jackson for several hours. The next day, nearly 2,000 people protested at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

They argued that the US and Atlanta specifically should be welcoming people - not turning them away. At the world’s busiest airport Sunday was a day of solidarity.

Similar protests happened at international airports across the country where people were being detained.

Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer tweeted Friday that "tears are running down the cheeks of the statue of Liberty" because of the ban.

The president tweeted that 109 people were detained and held for questioning.

Sunday a ground stop was initiated by Delta who said they experienced a systems outage Sunday night. Delta said about 170 flights were canceled Sunday and an additional 110 or more are canceled Monday.

The company is offering a change free waiver for customers who had flights booked from Jan. 28 through Jan. 30 to be rebooked by Feb. 3.

Customers can check their flight status on delta.com.

