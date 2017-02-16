Trump falsely claims biggest electoral win since Reagan

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference announcing Alexander Acosta as the new Labor Secretary nominee in the East Room at the White House on February 16, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

President Trump went off script during his announcement of his new Labor secretary nominee, Alexander Acosta, Thursday, admonishing the media and at one point incorrectly claiming to have won the biggest electoral victory since Ronald Reagan.

Trump's 304-vote win was actually only the largest Electoral College victory since the previous election when former president Barack Obama was re-elected with 332 votes in 2012.

When NBC News' Peter Alexander pointed out the inaccuracy, Trump said he meant he won the largest electoral win of any Republican since Reagan. He was informed that George H.W. Bush won with 426 votes in 1988.

FACT CHECK:

Pres Trump claims "biggest electoral college win since Ronald Reagan."



Not true. Pres Obama won 332 in 2012. — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) February 16, 2017

"I was given that information," Trump said. "We had a very, very big margin."

"Why should Americans trust you when you accused the information they've received of being fake when you're providing information that's not accurate?" Alexander asked.

"Well, I don't know. I was given that information. Actually, I've seen that information around," Trump said. "But it was a very substantial victory, do you agree with that?" he asked the reporter.

"You're the president," Alexander replied.

Trump has often bragged of his Electoral College victory, and has incorrectly referred to it as a "landslide" when only 12 elections have ever been closer, as The New York Times points out.

.@PeterAlexander fact checks Donald Trump on Electoral College results from previous elections. pic.twitter.com/LrlfCoocYU — CSPAN (@cspan) February 16, 2017

USA Today