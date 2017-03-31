Trump: Flynn should get immunity from possible prosecution if he talks

(Photo: Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — President Trump encouraged former aide Michael Flynn to seek immunity from prosecution on Friday and again denounced the various investigations into contacts between Trump campaign associates and Russians who sought to influence last year's election.

"Mike Flynn should ask for immunity in that this is a witch hunt (excuse for big election loss), by media & Dems, of historic proportion!" Trump tweeted.

Trump's latest missive came a day after an attorney for Flynn, the former president's national security adviser, said his client would not submit to questioning in the ongoing Russia investigations without protection against possible prosecution.

"No reasonable person, who has the benefit of advice from counsel, would submit to questioning in such a highly politicized, witch-hunt environment without assurances against unfair prosecution,'' attorney Robert Kelner said in a written statement.

Kelner confirmed that there have been "discussions'' regarding Flynn's possible appearances before the House and Senate Intelligence committees now conducting formal inquires into Russia's attempts to disrupt the American political system.

"Gen. Flynn certainly has a story to tell, and he very much wants to tell it, should the circumstances permit,'' Kelner said.

The FBI is also investigating Russian activity during the 2016 election, including the hacking of Democratic Party officials close to presidential nominee (and Trump opponent) Hillary Clinton. The investigation includes any possible collusion with the Trump campaign, though the president and supporters say they had nothing to do with the Russians.

The Russians also deny wrongdoing.

Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin, told ABC's Good Morning America that it is "slander" to say that Russia interfered in "domestic affairs of the United States." Peskov said the Kremlin isn't worried about Flynn's potential testimony because there is "no evidence" implicating Russia.

Trump demanded Flynn's resignation last month after leaning that the national security adviser misled Vice President Pence and other administration officials about talks he had with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak. Flynn initially denied talking about Obama administration sanctions on Russia with Kislyak, but later changed his story after evidence to the contrary surfaced.

While congressional lawmakers say they want to hear from Flynn, negotiations are at an early point.

Jack Langer, spokesman for the House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., said a deal for immunity has not been discussed. An aide to California Rep. Adam Schiff, the panel’s ranking Democrat, also said there had been no discussions about an immunity deal for Flynn.

Nunes has troubles of his own. Rep. Jackie Speier, a California Democrat, has called for him to step down as chairman following reports that at least two White House officials gave Nunes documents related to the investigation that he did not share with fellow committee members. Nunes then conducted a news conference last week in which he said documents from an unnamed source showed some members of Trump's presidential transition team had been "incidentally" picked up on surveillance of foreign diplomats.

Trump then claimed that was evidence to support his unproven claims on March 4 via Twitter that former President Barack Obama had his phones tapped during the campaign, a claim that Obama and FBI Director James Comey have denied.

The Senate Intelligence Committee is conducting its own investigation into Russian election interference and conducted a hearing Thursday.

