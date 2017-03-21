Trump heads to Capitol Hill to sell Obamacare repeal bill

(Photo: Evan Vucci, AP, Custom)

WASHINGTON — President Trump headed to Capitol Hill on Tuesday to make a personal pitch to Republicans on the bill to repeal Obamacare.

The move comes as Republicans on Monday night released a modified version of the legislation seeking to win over more conservative votes. Those changes would repeal Affordable Care Act taxes sooner and allow states to impose work requirements on able-bodied Medicaid recipients, among other things.

House leaders have been planning to bring the measure up for a vote on Thursday, the seventh anniversary of the Affordable Care Act.

Trump and members of his administration have been holding meetings with lawmakers and other stakeholders in recent days, including over the weekend at the so-called Winter White House in Mar a Lago.

“He will be hosting even more meetings and listening sessions in the coming weeks as he works with Congress to bring common sense reforms to our healthcare system,” Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Monday.

“The President has shown that he's willing to hear from all stake holders in the healthcare field, and he will continue to listen as the process on the American Healthcare Act moves along, and we pursue the additional legislative and administrative actions necessary.”

It was unclear until recent days just how much skin the new president had in the game, despite the repeal of Obamacare being a central campaign promise. News reports last week suggested he might not take full ownership of the issue, but he has since taken it on, including at a rally in Louisville, Ky., Monday night.

“This is our long awaited chance to finally get rid of Obamacare,” he exhorted the crowd.

He did appear to cast it at times more as something that just needs to be done to get to other legislative priorities, such as reducing taxes, “one of my truly favorite things,” he said.

Trump has made assurances that he is behind the bill while at the same time suggesting that he is still open to negotiations on it even as the vote approaches. During meetings with a group of conservatives known as the Republicans Study Committee on Friday, Trump said he is “100 % behind” the plan and he took credit for persuading them to get behind the cause.

"These folks were 'no's' yesterday, and now every single one is a 'yes,' " he said.

House Speaker Paul Ryan said when announcing revisions to the legislation that the White House and Republican lawmakers from across the spectrum "helped make this the strongest legislation it can be."

"With the president’s leadership and support for this historic legislation, we are now one step closer to keeping our promise to the American people and ending the Obamacare nightmare,” he said.

The effort is the first legislative test — and a heavy lift — for Trump. Even if the bill passes the House, getting it through the Senate will be more difficult.

The bill as it stands would eliminate the mandate that individuals buy health insurance or face a tax penalty. Instead they would pay a fine if uninsured for longer than 90 days. It would also change federal subsidies for buying insurance and repeal the law's tax increases on the wealthy, insurance companies, drugmakers and others. It would still allow adult children to stay on their parents' plans until age 26, and prohibit insurance companies from denying coverage based on pre-existing conditions.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office has predicted the legislation would reduce federal deficits by $337 billion over the 2017-2026, though it would increase the number of uninsured by 14 million by 2018 and by 24 million by 2026.

USA TODAY