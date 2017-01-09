Trump inaugural haul could surpass $90 million

WASHINGTON — The election is over, but the fundraising has not ended.

President-elect Donald Trump and his allies continue to collect money from deep-pocketed donors — to help pay for the festivities that will surround his Jan. 20 inauguration, underwrite the cost of his presidential transition and fund the competing outside groups that are springing up to advance his agenda while in office.

The committee planning Trump’s inaugural festivities has raised at least $90 million, and the number could grow, according to an official with the inaugural committee who requested anonymity because final fundraising numbers have not been totaled and released. That number easily surpasses the $53 million President Obama collected from private sources for his first inauguration, for which Obama set strict contribution limits and refused corporate and lobbyist money.

The Trump inaugural committee capped contributions at $1 million apiece and is not accepting donations from registered federal lobbyists. An array of corporations, traditional Republican donors and some Democrats have written checks, said another Republican familiar with the group’s fundraising efforts.

The committee does not have to make public the details of its fundraising and spending until 90 days after the event.

Inaugural officials have not disclosed the names of any donors. In a statement, inaugural committee spokesman Boris Epshteyn said the team is “honored and humbled by the incredible outpouring of support from Americans throughout this beautiful country eager to donate their time and resources.”

The committee is helping organize and underwrite a flurry of events to mark the transition of power, including the traditional post-inauguration parade and the three inaugural balls that Trump plans to attend.

Trump's allies also are expected to soon launch a non-profit group that will help advance the incoming president’s agenda.

The new organization will be overseen by Brad Parscale, who ran digital outreach for Trump’s campaign, and other top campaign aides according to Politico.

The still-to-be-announced non-profit is viewed as the official outside group aligned with Trump — along the lines of Organizing for Action, a non-profit advocacy group that Obama’s allies launched in early 2009 to push his agenda as president.

Another pro-Trump group, the Great America Alliance, said it intends to fill a similar role and aims to collect $10 million by Jan. 20.

“We expect there to be major push-back on (Trump's) agenda, and we want to help him to execute his policies,” said Eric Beach, who is co-chairman of the Great American Alliance, with former Ronald Reagan aide Ed Rollins.

During the 2016 campaign, Beach and Rollins oversaw a pro-Trump super PAC that raised more than $28 million. Donors included billionaires Robert McNair, the owner of the NFL’s Houston Texans, and Stanley Hubbard, who oversees a Minnesota-based broadcasting empire.

Beach would not identify any contributors to the new group but said: “We are drawing from the same donor pool that gave to the PAC.”

Team Trump also is seeking money from small donors.

Make America Great Again, a joint fundraising committee that Trump established with the Republican National Committee, is still doing business and is selling an array of commemorative merchandise. Offerings include a $40 limited edition inauguration lapel pin and a $20 package of six drink koozies, emblazoned with “45,” marking Trump’s place as the nation’s 45th president.