Trump slams House move on ethics watchdog

WASHINGTON — President-elect Donald Trump criticized House Republicans on Tuesday for their move to gut an independent House ethics panel, saying Congress should focus on other priorities.

"With all that Congress has to work on, do they really have to make the weakening of the Independent Ethics Watchdog, as unfair as it may be, their number one act and priority," the incoming president tweeted Tuesday morning.

"Focus on tax reform, healthcare and so many other things of far greater importance! #DTS," he added, using an abbreviation for one of his campaign mantras, "drain the swamp."

Trump's tweets mark the first time he has weighed on the move by House Republicans to sharply curtail the powers of the Office of Congressional Ethics, an independent watchdog established in 2008 to police Congress after scandals sent three lawmakers and high-flying lobbyist Jack Abramoff to prison.

The plan to rein in the independent ethics body, known as OCE, was approved by House Republicans on Monday night and is slated to go to the full House on Tuesday afternoon when the new Congress convenes for the first time. The overhaul, crafted by House Judiciary Chairman Rep. Bob Goodlatte, R-Va., subjects the watchdog to oversight by the lawmaker-controlled House Ethics Committee and bars OCE from investigating anonymous complaints against House members.

It also limits the OCE's power to release public information about its investigations.