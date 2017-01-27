Trump speaks by phone with Mexican president after meeting canceled

(Photo: Metzger, Stephanie, Custom)

WASHINGTON — President Trump spoke by phone for an hour Friday with Mexican counterpart Enrique Peña Nieto, a day after a dispute over Trump's proposed border wall caused a rift between their two nations and cancellation of a scheduled meeting between the two leaders.

Saying he had "a nice phone call" with Peña Nieto, Trump told reporters he would continue to push for talks with Mexico on trade rules and how Mexico might pay for the wall, despite that government's insistence that it would never help finance such a structure.

"We'll be negotiating and we'll see what happens," Trump said during a joint news conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May.

Trump said nothing about the possibility of re-scheduling the meeting with Peña Nieto.

For its part, the Mexican government said that Trump and Peña Nieto agreed during their call not to publicly discuss the call, though Trump did plenty of talking about his issues with the nation's southern neighbor.

Just before the call, Trump sent out a tweet again criticizing Mexican trade and migration: "Mexico has taken advantage of the U.S. for long enough. Massive trade deficits & little help on the very weak border must change, NOW!"

Repeating that sentiment during the news conference, Trump said the Mexicans have "out-negotiated us and beat us to a pulp ... The United States cannot continue to lose vast amounts of business, vast amounts of companies, and millions and millions of people losing their jobs. That won’t happen with me."

He added: “The border is soft and weak and drugs are pouring in, and I’m not going to let that happen."

On Thursday, Peña Nieto insisted his country would never pay for the wall as he announced he would not travel to Washington for a Trump meeting that had been set for Tuesday.

Later that day, the Trump administration floated the idea of a 20% tax on Mexican imports to pay for the wall, though it later pulled back and said that is only one of several options.

USA Today