Trump to talk priorities in prime-time speech

WASHINGTON — Previewing his first prime-time address to Congress, President Trump said Monday he will highlight plans to increase defense and law enforcement spending, authorize more infrastructure projects, reduce taxes and regulations, and cut other types of government programs.

"This budget will be a public safety and national security budget" and a "very big part of (Tuesday) night's speech," Trump told a group of governors attending a White House meeting.

In touting a proposed defense budget hike of up to 10%, Trump spoke repeatedly about the U.S. ability to wage war.

When he was in high school and college, the 70-year-old president told the governors, "everybody used to say we never lost a war ... You remember?" And now, Trump added, "we never win a war; we never win. And we don't fight to win ... So we either got to win or don't fight it at all."

Trump did not specifically refer to American military experiences in Vietnam, Afghanistan, or Iraq, but did denounce "almost 17 years of fighting in the Middle East."

The military build-up proposal will send "a message to the world, in these dangerous times, of American strength, security and resolve," Trump said.

Trump also told the governors that he wants to develop a still-to-be defined alternative to President Barack Obama's health care plan before he asks Congress to take up a tax cut.

"Nobody knew that health care could be so complicated," Trump said. "And statutorily and for budget purposes, as you know, we have to do health care before we do the tax cut."

The president spoke just hours before aides issued budget guidance calling for a $54 billion increase in defense spending, and corresponding (and mostly unidentified) reductions in other government departments.

Discussion of these plans — including tax cuts, regulatory rollbacks, and replacement of the Obama health care plan — are expected to take up much of Trump's congressional address Tuesday night.

The speech is scheduled to begin shortly after 9 p.m. ET.

Democrats and other critics are already lining up against Trump's plans, saying his proposed defense hikes and tax cuts will wind up starving important programs devoted to the middle class.

Former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear, who deliver the Democratic response to Trump, said the president is spending too much time on issues like the border wall and travel ban from Muslim countries, and not enough on priorities like jobs, education, and health care.

"Real leaders don't spread derision and division — they build partnerships and offer solutions instead of ideology and blame," Beshear said.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Trump and the Republican Party as a whole are devoted to "helping wealthy and special interests while putting further burdens on the middle class and those struggling to get there.”

In his speech to the governors, Trump said he would issue his proposed budget in mid-March.

Domestically, Trump said the nation has to build new and improved roads, bridges, tunnels, and airports: "We're e going to start spending on infrastructure — big."

In pledging more assistance to federal and local law enforcement, Trump said that "we will fight violent crime." Veterans and first responders are also high on the budget list.

Programs that won't be touched in Trump's: Entitlement spending like Social Security and Medicare.

"We are not touching those now," Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin told Fox News. "So don't expect to see that as part of this budget, OK?"

Trump was less specific about items he wants to cut, telling the governors that "we're going to do more with less and make the government lean and accountable to the people."

The president also had few details about what what a replacement to the Affordable Care Act might look like, calling it an "unbelievably complex" endeavor that has to precede any tax cutting.

"The tax cut is going to be major, it's going to be simple, and the whole tax plan is wonderful," Trump said. "But I can't do it until we do health care, because we have to know what the health care's going to cost and statutorily that's the way it is."

