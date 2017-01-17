Trump to talk to Fox's O'Reilly on Super Bowl Sunday

Donald Trump has confirmed he will honor at least one new presidential tradition: the coveted Super Bowl Sunday interview.

Fox News Channel announced Tuesday that prime time host Bill O'Reilly will speak with Trump on "an array of topics" for broadcast during Fox's Super Bowl pre-game show Feb. 5.

"This will mark O’Reilly’s first interview with incoming President Trump, having interviewed him multiple times as a candidate throughout the course of the election season," Fox News said in its announcement.

Presidents Bush and Obama also did Super Bowl Sunday interviews, including a contentious session in 2014 between Obama and O'Reilly.

The Trump-O'Reilly interview will be pre-taped and air around 4 p.m., about two and a half hours before kickoff on Feb. 5.

Portions of the interview will also be shown Feb. 6 on The O'Reilly Factor.

USA Today