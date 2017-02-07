Trump vows to take ban to Supreme Court if necessary

People arrive at the international arrivals hall at Washington Dulles International Airport February 6, 2017 in Dulles, Virginia. US President Donald Trump's January 29 executive order slapped a blanket ban on entry for nationals of the seven mainly-Muslim countries for 90 days and barred all refugees for 120 days. Refugees from Syria were blocked indefinitely. But February 3 in Seattle, a federal district judge ordered the temporary nationwide suspension of the president's order, allowing the thousands of travellers who were suddenly barred from US soil to start trickling back in. / AFP / Brendan Smialowski (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI)

WASHINGTON — President Trump told a group of supportive sheriffs Tuesday he will help them fight terrorism and illegal immigration, and he vowed to take his travel ban from seven Muslim countries all the way to the Supreme Court if necessary.

"We're going to take it through the system," Trump told reporters during what the White House billed as a "listening session" with county sheriffs. "It's very important for the country."

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is considering the administration's appeal of a judge's decision striking down Trump's travel order of late last month. A Seattle-based judge ruled that Trump exceeded his authority when he halted travel to the United States from seven Muslim majority countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

In an apparent protest of the original judge's decision, Trump said that "some things are law, and I'm all in favor of that. Some things are common sense. This is common sense."

The president criticized lawsuits against the ban in general, saying that some people with "the wrong intentions" are trying to "take a lot of our powers away."

Asked about the Supreme Court, Trump said: "I mean, we'll see. Hopefully it doesn't have to."

In discussing the immigration issue overall, Trump said he wants to stop illegal drugs coming across the border.

"We're committed to securing our borders," Trump said. "We're going to be building a wall."

Trump also discussed plans to expand access to drugs to counter opioid addiction, saying drug addiction contributes to crime.

Some law enforcement groups have questioned Trump's plans for the border wall. Leaders of the Southwestern Border Sheriffs’ Coalition, whose jurisdictions span four states, said the wall will create a variety of economic, environmental and cultural problems that will undermine public safety, and is “impractical" to boot.

“The wall is not the answer,’’ said Sheriff Joe Frank Martinez, the coalition’s president whose own Texas county includes 84 miles of border with Mexico.

Trump also attacked the media over a claim that the nation's murder rate is the highest it's been in 45 to 47 years -- though that is not true.

"The press doesn't tell it like it is," Trump told the sheriffs. "It wasn't to their advantage to say that."

The murder rate reached a high of 10.2 per 100,000 residents back in 1980, according to the FBI; it was 4.9 per 100,000 residents in 2015, the last year recorded; 2016 statistics are not out yet.

Also during the meeting, Trump vowed to "destroy" an unnamed Texas state senator who, according to one of his guests, may introduce legislation requiring convictions before local law enforcement departments can claim forfeiture money from drug traffickers.

Attendees at the White House sheriffs meeting included Acting Attorney General Dana Boente, who is running the department as the Senate ponders the nomination of Attorney General-designate Jeff Sessions.

Claiming the Senate is needlessly delaying too many nominees, Trump said: "It's all politics."

USA Today