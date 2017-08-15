WKYC
Twitter melts down in response to Trump comments

Reaction to Trump press conference comes from all sides

William Cummings, USA TODAY , WKYC 11:52 PM. EDT August 15, 2017

During a news conference Tuesday, President Trump defended the comment he made Saturday when he said "many sides" were to blame for the violence in Charlottesville, Va., that left one woman dead.

Trump's insistence that both sides were at fault in the clash between white supremacists and protesters caused a major uproar on social media. Comments ranged from the comical to the outraged. 

But there were also many who applauded Trump's comments: 

And then there was the reaction of Trump's chief of staff, former general John Kelly, captured in this photo:

