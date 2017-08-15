Twitter melts down in response to Trump comments

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 15: US President Donald Trump speaks following a meeting on infrastructure at Trump Tower, August 15, 2017 in New York City. He fielded questions from reporters about his comments on the events in Charlottesville, Virginia (Photo: Drew Angerer, 2017 Getty Images)

During a news conference Tuesday, President Trump defended the comment he made Saturday when he said "many sides" were to blame for the violence in Charlottesville, Va., that left one woman dead.

Trump's insistence that both sides were at fault in the clash between white supremacists and protesters caused a major uproar on social media. Comments ranged from the comical to the outraged.

One good thing about that abomination of a speech: it's now impossible for any Trump supporter to pretend they don't know what he is. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 15, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump, you are embarrassing our country and the millions of Americans who fought and died to defeat Nazism. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) August 15, 2017

Hope you can tune in to the @TODAYshow at 7AM ET. I’ll discuss my statement and how we move forward. https://t.co/sTwLlMNhqW — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) August 16, 2017

The response to this ideology of hate & bigotry, & the act of domestic terrorism, should be simple & united condemnation without ambiguity. — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) August 15, 2017

There are not ‘many sides’ to blame for #Charlottesville. There is right and wrong. White nationalism, hatred and bigotry are wrong. -SB — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) August 15, 2017

.@RealDonaldTrump I was at Dr. King's funeral. I know what that "side" is capable of. You are a disgrace in every possible way. — George Wallace (@MrGeorgeWallace) August 15, 2017

Trump must be removed. Republicans, stand up to this obscene man. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 15, 2017

Let Trump ad lib, and his true nature--both his lack of any moral code and his inability to grasp basic social norms--grows painfully clear. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 15, 2017

I haven't seen anything that crazy since Tyson bit Holyfield @realDonaldTrump — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) August 15, 2017

But there were also many who applauded Trump's comments:

Thank you President Trump for your honesty & courage to tell the truth about #Charlottesville & condemn the leftist terrorists in BLM/Antifa https://t.co/tTESdV4LP0 — David Duke (@DrDavidDuke) August 15, 2017

Trump, now speaking Truth:



"Two sides were violent. What about the alt-Left? Where does it stop? Take down George Washington statue next?" — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) August 15, 2017

Trump just nailed it. The leftists at Charlottesville were violent, club yielding thugs who were there to fight. They aren't without sin. — Jake Bailey🇺🇸 (@realJakeBailey) August 15, 2017

Nearly the entire quisling "conservative" media immediately caved to the B.S. left-wing media narrative on Charlottesville. NOT TRUMP! — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) August 15, 2017

And then there was the reaction of Trump's chief of staff, former general John Kelly, captured in this photo:

John Kelly during the President's Q and A at Trump Tower pic.twitter.com/vxR3hTUqe3 — Kristin Donnelly (@kristindonnelly) August 15, 2017

