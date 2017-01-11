WATCH | President-elect Trump holds long-awaited news conference

(Photo: Haidet, Ryan)

NEW YORK - President-elect Donald Trump will hold his first news conference in nearly six months Wednesday morning.

He'll speak from Trump Tower in New York, where he's held most of his meetings with potential Cabinet appointees and figures since his nomination.

Trump has made a multitude of statements and administrative appointments for his presidency, but some of that may be overshadowed by Tuesday's reports regarding documents alleging that Russia aided Trump for at least five years and has potential "blackmail" intellect on Trump, including allegations of sexual and financial misconduct.

Trump tweeted about the allegations several times overnight, calling them "fake news" and a "witch hunt." Russia has also denied the allegations.

