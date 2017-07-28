Watch: Senate members gasp, applaud as McCain votes no on 'skinny repeal'

Sen John McCain (R-AZ) leaves the Senate Chamber after a vote on a stripped-down, or 'Skinny Repeal,' version of Obamacare reform on July 28, 2017 in Washington, DC. McCain was one of three Republican Senators to vote against the measure. (Photo: Zach Gibson, 2017 Getty Images)

The US Senate rejected a Republican measure to repeal portions of former President Obama's health care reform law. Republicans John McCain, Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins joined the Democrats in voting down the measure, 49-51.

Republican Sen. John McCain delivered the death blow to attempts to repeal limited portions of Obamacare early Friday when he voted against the plan.

On social media, many shared video of the dramatic moment McCain cast his instrumental vote and the overwhelming reaction from Senate members.

In the video, McCain walks slowly towards the front of the Senate chamber and extends his right arm. The Senator pauses for a second and then makes a thumb down motion and says "no," as Senators gasp and others clap.

McCain comes to the front, loudly says "NO" then walks off: pic.twitter.com/vsQ1EolKiM — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) July 28, 2017

McCain wasn't the only Republican who voted against the bill, which fell two votes short of the 51 needed to pass the legislation. Senators Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska also voted against the bill. And some noted that while the spotlight is on McCain, without Collins and Murkowski the bill could have passed.

McCain tweeted that he made his decision because the "repeal fell short because it fell short of our promise to repeal and replace Obamacare with meaningful reform."

Skinny repeal fell short because it fell short of our promise to repeal & replace Obamacare w/ meaningful reform https://t.co/tZISIvccOO — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) July 28, 2017

